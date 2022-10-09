ThreeOh DAO Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (3OH)

ThreeOh DAO (3OH) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 9th. One ThreeOh DAO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ThreeOh DAO has a market cap of $70,892.34 and approximately $12,413.00 worth of ThreeOh DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ThreeOh DAO has traded down 46.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003261 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010881 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068847 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10537669 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010238 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About ThreeOh DAO

ThreeOh DAO’s genesis date was January 17th, 2022. ThreeOh DAO’s total supply is 1,450,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens. ThreeOh DAO’s official Twitter account is @threeohdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ThreeOh DAO is threeohdao.com. The official message board for ThreeOh DAO is 3ohdao.medium.com. The Reddit community for ThreeOh DAO is https://reddit.com/r/threeohdao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ThreeOh DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “ThreeOh DAO (3OH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. ThreeOh DAO has a current supply of 1,450,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ThreeOh DAO is 0.00000011 USD and is up 1.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $500.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threeohdao.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeOh DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThreeOh DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ThreeOh DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

