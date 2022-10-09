Tidal Finance (TIDAL) Price Tops $0.0003

Tidal Finance (TIDAL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 9th. During the last seven days, Tidal Finance has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. Tidal Finance has a total market capitalization of $747,717.80 and $180,792.00 worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tidal Finance token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tidal Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003246 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010840 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069083 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10561047 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010272 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tidal Finance Profile

Tidal Finance’s genesis date was March 19th, 2021. Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,327,022,810 tokens. Tidal Finance’s official website is www.tidal.finance. Tidal Finance’s official message board is tidalfinance.medium.com. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tidal Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tidal Finance (TIDAL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Tidal Finance has a current supply of 19,838,000,001 with 865,226,228.9131721 in circulation. The last known price of Tidal Finance is 0.00032243 USD and is down -0.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $297,777.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tidal.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidal Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tidal Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tidal Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tidal Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tidal Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.