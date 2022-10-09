Tidex Token Hits One Day Volume of $194,982.00 (TDX)

Tidex Token (TDX) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Tidex Token has a market cap of $1.85 million and approximately $194,982.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tidex Token token can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000567 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Tidex Token has traded 20.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003222 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010844 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069020 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10551549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010252 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tidex Token Profile

Tidex Token’s genesis date was May 5th, 2022. Tidex Token’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,776,136 tokens. The Reddit community for Tidex Token is https://reddit.com/r/tidex. Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @tidex_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tidex Token’s official website is tidex.com.

Tidex Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tidex Token (TDX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Tidex Token has a current supply of 150,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tidex Token is 0.10971935 USD and is down -0.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $108,967.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tidex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tidex Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tidex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

