Time Raiders (XPND) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $11,223.00

Time Raiders (XPND) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. Time Raiders has a total market capitalization of $53,595.12 and $11,223.00 worth of Time Raiders was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Time Raiders has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. One Time Raiders token can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Time Raiders Token Profile

Time Raiders’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,313,709 tokens. The official website for Time Raiders is timeraiders.io. Time Raiders’ official Twitter account is @playtimeraiders.

Buying and Selling Time Raiders

According to CryptoCompare, “Time Raiders (XPND) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Polygon platform. Time Raiders has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Time Raiders is 0.00175785 USD and is down -0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $22.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://timeraiders.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Time Raiders directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Time Raiders should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Time Raiders using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

