Timechain Swap Token (TCS) Price Hits $0.0118 on Top Exchanges

Timechain Swap Token (TCS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. Over the last week, Timechain Swap Token has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. Timechain Swap Token has a market cap of $33,422.07 and $31.00 worth of Timechain Swap Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Timechain Swap Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0118 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003234 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010852 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010220 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Timechain Swap Token Profile

Timechain Swap Token was first traded on September 27th, 2021. Timechain Swap Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,820,889 tokens. Timechain Swap Token’s official Twitter account is @timechainapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Timechain Swap Token is timechainblog.medium.com. Timechain Swap Token’s official website is timechain.com.

Buying and Selling Timechain Swap Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Timechain Swap Token (TCS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Fantom platform. Timechain Swap Token has a current supply of 20,000,000 with 3,614,528 in circulation. The last known price of Timechain Swap Token is 0.01178197 USD and is down -0.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://timechain.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Timechain Swap Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Timechain Swap Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Timechain Swap Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

