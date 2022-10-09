TinyBits Price Down 9.6% Over Last 7 Days (TINY)

TinyBits (TINY) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. TinyBits has a total market capitalization of $117,753.13 and $35,818.00 worth of TinyBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TinyBits has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar. One TinyBits token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0256 or 0.00000132 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003271 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010842 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068847 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10525104 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010221 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

TinyBits Token Profile

TinyBits launched on December 20th, 2021. TinyBits’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,595,696 tokens. TinyBits’ official website is www.tinycolony.io. TinyBits’ official Twitter account is @tinycolonygame. TinyBits’ official message board is medium.com/@tinycolonygame.

TinyBits Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TinyBits (TINY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. TinyBits has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of TinyBits is 0.02565547 USD and is down -2.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $755.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tinycolony.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TinyBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TinyBits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TinyBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

