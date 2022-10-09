Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Shares of Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI – Get Rating) were down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.45. Approximately 106,269 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 226,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

Titan Medical Stock Down 3.9 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.50 and its 200-day moving average is $0.51.

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Titan Medical Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Titan Medical

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Titan Medical stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Titan Medical Inc. ( NASDAQ:TMDI Get Rating ) by 70.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,500 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.11% of Titan Medical worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Titan Medical Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of robotic assisted surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery. It is developing the Enos system, a robotic single access surgical system that includes a surgeon-controlled patient cart comprising a 3D high-definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing surgical procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during surgical procedures.

