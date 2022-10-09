Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Shares of Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI – Get Rating) were down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.45. Approximately 106,269 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 226,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.
Titan Medical Stock Down 3.9 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.50 and its 200-day moving average is $0.51.
Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Titan Medical Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Titan Medical
Titan Medical Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of robotic assisted surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery. It is developing the Enos system, a robotic single access surgical system that includes a surgeon-controlled patient cart comprising a 3D high-definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing surgical procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during surgical procedures.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Titan Medical (TMDI)
- 2 Regional Banks With Sector-Beating Price Performance
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/3-10/7
- ConAgra Brands Is A Value Pick For Income Investors
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for Titan Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.