Titan Medical (TSE:TMD) Trading Down 1.6%

Titan Medical Inc. (TSE:TMD – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.61 and last traded at C$0.61. 1,670 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 23,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.62.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$68.04 million and a P/E ratio of -5.55.

Titan Medical (TSE:TMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Titan Medical Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul G. Cataford sold 135,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.72, for a total transaction of C$97,835.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,762 shares in the company, valued at C$98,727.12.

Titan Medical Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of robotic assisted surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery. It is developing the Enos system, a robotic single access surgical system that includes a surgeon-controlled patient cart comprising a 3D high-definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing surgical procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during surgical procedures.

