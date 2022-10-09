Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) Stock Price Up 3%

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:TLSA – Get Rating) rose 3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.78 and last traded at $0.78. Approximately 24,013 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 140,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.76.
Separately, ThinkEquity initiated coverage on shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.82.
Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules to treat human diseases in oncology and immunology. The company's lead product candidate in immunology is Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the treatment of Crohn's, graft versus host, ulcerative colitis, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis diseases.
