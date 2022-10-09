Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) Stock Price Up 3%

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:TLSA – Get Rating) rose 3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.78 and last traded at $0.78. Approximately 24,013 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 140,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, ThinkEquity initiated coverage on shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Tiziana Life Sciences Stock Up 3.0 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.82.

Institutional Trading of Tiziana Life Sciences

Tiziana Life Sciences Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tiziana Life Sciences stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd ( NASDAQ:TLSA Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 86,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.09% of Tiziana Life Sciences at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.64% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules to treat human diseases in oncology and immunology. The company's lead product candidate in immunology is Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the treatment of Crohn's, graft versus host, ulcerative colitis, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis diseases.

