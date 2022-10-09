TLW Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

TLW Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,083 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 804 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 5.2% of TLW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. TLW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,268 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,283,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 6,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 175,646 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,858,000 after acquiring an additional 172,813 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 25,304 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 460,094 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $126,189,000 after acquiring an additional 27,208 shares during the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $284.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $291.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $295.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $296.08.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Home Depot to $327.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Home Depot to $334.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.68.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

