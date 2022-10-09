TOMCAT INU (TOMCAT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $14,313.00

TOMCAT INU (TOMCAT) traded down 46.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 9th. TOMCAT INU has a market cap of $7,907.72 and $14,313.00 worth of TOMCAT INU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TOMCAT INU token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, TOMCAT INU has traded 87.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TOMCAT INU alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003257 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010855 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010251 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About TOMCAT INU

TOMCAT INU’s genesis date was July 23rd, 2021. TOMCAT INU’s total supply is 500,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens. TOMCAT INU’s official Twitter account is @tomcatinu. The official message board for TOMCAT INU is tomcatinu.medium.com. The official website for TOMCAT INU is tomcattoken.com.

Buying and Selling TOMCAT INU

According to CryptoCompare, “TOMCAT INU (TOMCAT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. TOMCAT INU has a current supply of 500,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of TOMCAT INU is 0.00000016 USD and is up 1.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $415.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tomcattoken.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOMCAT INU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOMCAT INU should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TOMCAT INU using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TOMCAT INU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TOMCAT INU and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.