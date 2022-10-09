Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) Downgraded by Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Cheuvreux assumed coverage on shares of Tomra Systems ASA in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.
Tomra Systems ASA Trading Down 5.2 %
TMRAY stock opened at $15.79 on Thursday. Tomra Systems ASA has a twelve month low of $15.64 and a twelve month high of $36.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.22.
Tomra Systems ASA Company Profile
Tomra Systems ASA provides sensor-based solutions for optimal resource productivity worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Collection, Recycling Mining, and Food. The Collection division engages in the development, production, sale, and service of reverse vending machines and related data management systems.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tomra Systems ASA (TMRAY)
- 2 Regional Banks With Sector-Beating Price Performance
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/3-10/7
- ConAgra Brands Is A Value Pick For Income Investors
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for Tomra Systems ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tomra Systems ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.