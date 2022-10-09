Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) Downgraded by Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Cheuvreux assumed coverage on shares of Tomra Systems ASA in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Get Tomra Systems ASA alerts:

Tomra Systems ASA Trading Down 5.2 %

TMRAY stock opened at $15.79 on Thursday. Tomra Systems ASA has a twelve month low of $15.64 and a twelve month high of $36.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.22.

Tomra Systems ASA Company Profile

Tomra Systems ASA ( OTCMKTS:TMRAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $325.11 million for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Tomra Systems ASA provides sensor-based solutions for optimal resource productivity worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Collection, Recycling Mining, and Food. The Collection division engages in the development, production, sale, and service of reverse vending machines and related data management systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tomra Systems ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tomra Systems ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.