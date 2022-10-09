Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) Downgraded by Pareto Securities

Posted by on Oct 9th, 2022

Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAYGet Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Cheuvreux assumed coverage on shares of Tomra Systems ASA in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Tomra Systems ASA Trading Down 5.2 %

TMRAY stock opened at $15.79 on Thursday. Tomra Systems ASA has a twelve month low of $15.64 and a twelve month high of $36.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.22.

Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAYGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $325.11 million for the quarter.

Tomra Systems ASA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tomra Systems ASA provides sensor-based solutions for optimal resource productivity worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Collection, Recycling Mining, and Food. The Collection division engages in the development, production, sale, and service of reverse vending machines and related data management systems.

Recommended Stories

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Tomra Systems ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tomra Systems ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.