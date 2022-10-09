TOP ONE Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (TOP1)

TOP ONE (TOP1) traded 20.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. In the last week, TOP ONE has traded down 77.8% against the U.S. dollar. One TOP ONE token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. TOP ONE has a total market capitalization of $2,081.14 and approximately $11,750.00 worth of TOP ONE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About TOP ONE

TOP ONE launched on July 31st, 2022. TOP ONE’s total supply is 111,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,111,111,111 tokens. TOP ONE’s official message board is medium.com/@toponebsc. TOP ONE’s official Twitter account is @toponebsc and its Facebook page is accessible here. TOP ONE’s official website is www.topgainer.xyz. The Reddit community for TOP ONE is https://reddit.com/r/toponebsc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling TOP ONE

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP ONE (TOP1) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. TOP ONE has a current supply of 111,111,111,111 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of TOP ONE is 0.0000002 USD and is up 2.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $125.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.topgainer.xyz/.”

