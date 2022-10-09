Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) PT Lowered to 415.00 at Barclays

Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from 418.00 to 415.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Shares of Topdanmark A/S stock opened at $4.90 on Thursday. Topdanmark A/S has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $6.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.16.

Topdanmark A/S, together with its subsidiaries, offers life and non-life insurance products and services in Denmark. The company operates through three segments: Private, SME, and Life. It offers illness and accident, health, workers' compensation, motor, fire and property, liability, tourist assistance, and other insurance products, as well as life insurance and pension fund schemes to individual households, agricultural and SME businesses, and private customers under the Topdanmark and Coop Forsikringer brands.

