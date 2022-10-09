Topline Capital Partners, Lp Sells 11,771 Shares of Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Stock

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO – Get Rating) major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp sold 11,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total transaction of $19,775.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,985,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,016,340.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Topline Capital Partners, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Usio alerts:

On Tuesday, August 16th, Topline Capital Partners, Lp sold 44,950 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total transaction of $71,920.00.

Usio Stock Performance

Shares of USIO opened at $1.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.29. Usio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $8.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.53 million, a PE ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 1.69.

Institutional Trading of Usio

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Usio during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Usio during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Usio during the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Usio by 10.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 5,489 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Usio by 61.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 27,801 shares during the period. 16.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of Usio from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Usio from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

About Usio

(Get Rating)

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is presented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Usio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Usio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.