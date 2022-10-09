TOYO (TOYO) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $28,950.17

TOYO (TOYO) traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Over the last seven days, TOYO has traded 30.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. TOYO has a market capitalization of $28,950.17 and $13,926.00 worth of TOYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TOYO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0219 or 0.00000112 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003234 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010837 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010225 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About TOYO

TOYO’s launch date was March 30th, 2022. TOYO’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,323,152 tokens. TOYO’s official Twitter account is @toyoverse. The official website for TOYO is toyoverse.com.

Buying and Selling TOYO

According to CryptoCompare, “TOYO (TOYO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. TOYO has a current supply of 150,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of TOYO is 0.02188087 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $1.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://toyoverse.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOYO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TOYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

