Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Downgraded by UBS Group to Neutral

UBS Group downgraded shares of Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Macquarie cut Toyota Motor from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Toyota Motor from $177.49 to $179.41 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Toyota Motor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,239.71.

TM stock opened at $135.85 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $147.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.65. Toyota Motor has a fifty-two week low of $130.07 and a fifty-two week high of $213.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.37. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $65.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.65 billion. Analysts expect that Toyota Motor will post 15.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TM. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 4.1% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 1.9% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 4.7% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 75.0% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 5.1% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 1.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

