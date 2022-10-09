Trabzonspor Fan Token (TRA) Price Hits $1.51

Trabzonspor Fan Token (TRA) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Trabzonspor Fan Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.51 or 0.00007777 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Trabzonspor Fan Token has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar. Trabzonspor Fan Token has a total market cap of $5.94 million and $990,997.00 worth of Trabzonspor Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Trabzonspor Fan Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003225 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010814 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00069026 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,055.05 or 0.10552437 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010254 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Trabzonspor Fan Token

Trabzonspor Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,923,337 tokens. Trabzonspor Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @trabzonspor and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Trabzonspor Fan Token is www.trabzonspor.org.tr/tr.

Trabzonspor Fan Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Trabzonspor Fan Token (TRA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Chiliz platform. Trabzonspor Fan Token has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 3,923,337 in circulation. The last known price of Trabzonspor Fan Token is 1.50279287 USD and is down -0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $957,267.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.trabzonspor.org.tr/tr.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trabzonspor Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trabzonspor Fan Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trabzonspor Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Trabzonspor Fan Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trabzonspor Fan Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.