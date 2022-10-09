TradeStars (TSX) Price Down 3.8% This Week

TradeStars (TSX) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One TradeStars token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TradeStars has a total market cap of $116,591.79 and approximately $22,731.00 worth of TradeStars was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TradeStars has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003252 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069083 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10561047 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010240 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

TradeStars Profile

TradeStars launched on May 4th, 2021. TradeStars’ total supply is 48,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,548,646 tokens. TradeStars’ official Twitter account is @tradestarsok and its Facebook page is accessible here. TradeStars’ official website is tradestars.app. The official message board for TradeStars is www.facebook.com/tradestarsok.

Buying and Selling TradeStars

According to CryptoCompare, “TradeStars (TSX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. TradeStars has a current supply of 48,000,000 with 13,548,645.69441509 in circulation. The last known price of TradeStars is 0.00870045 USD and is down -1.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $14,208.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tradestars.app/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TradeStars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TradeStars should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TradeStars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

