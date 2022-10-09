Tranche Finance Market Capitalization Achieves $973,914.92 (SLICE)

Tranche Finance (SLICE) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 9th. Tranche Finance has a market capitalization of $973,914.92 and $36,269.00 worth of Tranche Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tranche Finance token can now be purchased for $0.0487 or 0.00000251 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Tranche Finance has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003252 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069083 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10561047 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010240 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tranche Finance Profile

Tranche Finance was first traded on February 27th, 2021. Tranche Finance’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens. Tranche Finance’s official website is tranche.finance/borrow. Tranche Finance’s official Twitter account is @tranchefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tranche Finance’s official message board is tranchefinance.medium.com.

Tranche Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tranche Finance (SLICE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Tranche Finance has a current supply of 20,000,000. The last known price of Tranche Finance is 0.04825508 USD and is down -1.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $21,068.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tranche.finance/borrow.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranche Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tranche Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tranche Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

