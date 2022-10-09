Tranchess (CHESS) Trading Down 4.3% This Week

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Over the last week, Tranchess has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Tranchess token can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001339 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tranchess has a market capitalization of $21.45 million and $2.81 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003246 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010840 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069083 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10561047 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010272 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Tranchess

Tranchess’ launch date was June 23rd, 2021. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,546,919 tokens. The official message board for Tranchess is tranchess.medium.com. Tranchess’ official website is tranchess.com. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @tranchess and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tranchess Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tranchess (CHESS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Tranchess has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 82,546,918.53615722 in circulation. The last known price of Tranchess is 0.25756985 USD and is up 0.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $1,863,291.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tranchess.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tranchess should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tranchess using one of the exchanges listed above.

