Transaction Service fee (TSF) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $224,402.07

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. Over the last seven days, Transaction Service fee has traded up 120.8% against the dollar. One Transaction Service fee token can currently be bought for about $0.0377 or 0.00000187 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Transaction Service fee has a market capitalization of $224,402.07 and $10,178.00 worth of Transaction Service fee was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Transaction Service fee alerts:

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000116 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006210 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Eleven Finance (ELE) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Exp (EXP) traded down 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Transaction Service fee Profile

Transaction Service fee (CRYPTO:TSF) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 27th, 2019. Transaction Service fee’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,946,763 tokens. Transaction Service fee’s official Twitter account is @tsfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Transaction Service fee is tsf-network.com. The Reddit community for Transaction Service fee is https://reddit.com/r/tsf-blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Transaction Service fee Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Transaction Service fee (TSF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. Transaction Service fee has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Transaction Service fee is 0.03773516 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tsf-network.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transaction Service fee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Transaction Service fee should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Transaction Service fee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Transaction Service fee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Transaction Service fee and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.