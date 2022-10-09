Transcodium Hits Market Capitalization of $34,717.06 (TNS)

Transcodium (TNS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Transcodium has a market cap of $34,717.06 and $4.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Transcodium token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Transcodium has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003243 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010265 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Transcodium

Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,842,616 tokens. Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here. Transcodium’s official website is transcodium.com.

Buying and Selling Transcodium

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcodium (TNS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Transcodium has a current supply of 85,900,000 with 85,842,615.65395959 in circulation. The last known price of Transcodium is 0.00040314 USD and is down -0.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $65.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://transcodium.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Transcodium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Transcodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

