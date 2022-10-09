TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $620.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $685.00 to $705.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $718.08.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $533.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $605.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $595.25. TransDigm Group has a 12 month low of $500.08 and a 12 month high of $686.06.

TransDigm Group Dividend Announcement

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The aerospace company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.38. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 30.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $18.50 per share. This represents a $74.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.70, for a total transaction of $6,218,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $11,651,003.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sean P. Hennessy sold 4,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $678.14, for a total transaction of $3,036,710.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,935 shares in the company, valued at $23,012,680.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.70, for a total transaction of $6,218,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $11,651,003.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,978 shares of company stock worth $39,563,556 over the last 90 days. 8.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in TransDigm Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,650,144,000 after acquiring an additional 117,137 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in TransDigm Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,336,367 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,825,316,000 after acquiring an additional 107,621 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in TransDigm Group by 5.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,257,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,748,289,000 after acquiring an additional 173,413 shares during the period. Altarock Partners LLC raised its position in TransDigm Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,458,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $782,829,000 after acquiring an additional 37,400 shares during the period. Finally, Windacre Partnership LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 985,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $627,054,000 after purchasing an additional 316,700 shares in the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TransDigm Group

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.