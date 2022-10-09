Treecle 1-Day Volume Tops $26,990.00 (TRCL)

Treecle (TRCL) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Treecle token can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Treecle has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. Treecle has a market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $26,990.00 worth of Treecle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Treecle

Treecle’s genesis date was May 14th, 2020. Treecle’s total supply is 996,547,635 tokens and its circulating supply is 669,900,000 tokens. Treecle’s official website is www.treecle.io. Treecle’s official Twitter account is @trcl_0601 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Treecle is medium.com/@treecle.

Treecle Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Treecle (TRCL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Klaytn platform. Treecle has a current supply of 996,547,634.738623 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Treecle is 0.00208949 USD and is up 0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $9,940.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.treecle.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treecle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Treecle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Treecle using one of the exchanges listed above.

