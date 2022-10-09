Trex (NYSE:TREX) Price Target Cut to $65.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Trex from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Trex from $102.00 to $65.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Trex from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Trex from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Trex to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.00.

Get Trex alerts:

Trex Price Performance

NYSE:TREX opened at $49.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.21. Trex has a 1-year low of $42.81 and a 1-year high of $140.98.

Institutional Trading of Trex

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $386.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.22 million. Trex had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 42.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trex will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Trex by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,218,654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $392,839,000 after buying an additional 80,597 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Trex by 2.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,457,088 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,555,000 after purchasing an additional 87,541 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Trex by 4.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,637,869 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $237,662,000 after purchasing an additional 169,291 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Trex by 7.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,385,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $221,186,000 after purchasing an additional 220,344 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Trex by 0.9% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,112,894 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,365,000 after purchasing an additional 29,093 shares during the period. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.