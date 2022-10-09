TrezarCoin Trading 7.2% Higher Over Last Week (TZC)

TrezarCoin (TZC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 9th. TrezarCoin has a total market capitalization of $64,503.96 and approximately $1.00 worth of TrezarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrezarCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TrezarCoin has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TrezarCoin Profile

TrezarCoin (TZC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2017. TrezarCoin’s total supply is 287,711,150 coins and its circulating supply is 275,711,150 coins. TrezarCoin’s official website is trezarcoin.com. TrezarCoin’s official Twitter account is @trezarcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TrezarCoin is https://reddit.com/r/trezarcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling TrezarCoin

