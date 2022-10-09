TribeOne (HAKA) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $746,021.29

TribeOne (HAKA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. TribeOne has a market cap of $746,021.29 and $136,492.00 worth of TribeOne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TribeOne has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. One TribeOne token can now be purchased for $0.0107 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003264 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010793 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010237 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

TribeOne Token Profile

TribeOne’s total supply is 125,408,364 tokens and its circulating supply is 69,716,520 tokens. TribeOne’s official website is www.tribeone.io. TribeOne’s official message board is medium.com/@tribeone. TribeOne’s official Twitter account is @tribeonedefi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TribeOne Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TribeOne (HAKA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TribeOne has a current supply of 125,408,364.079066 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of TribeOne is 0.01056582 USD and is up 1.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $10,990.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tribeone.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TribeOne directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TribeOne should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TribeOne using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

