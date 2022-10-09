Trickle (H2O) Trading Down 0.5% Over Last 7 Days

Trickle (H2O) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 9th. Over the last week, Trickle has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Trickle has a market cap of $32,617.47 and $20,405.00 worth of Trickle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trickle token can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Trickle alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,530.78 or 0.99981040 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00006821 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 46.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003494 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002298 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003360 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00047942 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010199 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00063921 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00022254 BTC.

Trickle Profile

Trickle (H2O) is a token. It was first traded on February 27th, 2022. Trickle’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,064,333 tokens. The official message board for Trickle is blog.trickle.cloud. The official website for Trickle is www.trickle.cloud. Trickle’s official Twitter account is @trickledrip and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Trickle

According to CryptoCompare, “Trickle (H2O) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Trickle has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Trickle is 0.00141113 USD and is up 0.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $13,695.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.trickle.cloud.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trickle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trickle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trickle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Trickle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trickle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.