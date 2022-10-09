Trinity Network Credit Market Capitalization Tops $127,161.97 (TNC)

Trinity Network Credit (TNC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 9th. In the last week, Trinity Network Credit has traded down 5.1% against the dollar. One Trinity Network Credit token can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Trinity Network Credit has a market capitalization of $127,161.97 and approximately $45,467.00 worth of Trinity Network Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Trinity Network Credit alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003243 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010265 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Trinity Network Credit Token Profile

Trinity Network Credit’s launch date was January 11th, 2018. Trinity Network Credit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 333,333,333 tokens. The Reddit community for Trinity Network Credit is https://reddit.com/r/trinitytnc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Trinity Network Credit is trinity.tech. Trinity Network Credit’s official Twitter account is @trinityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Trinity Network Credit

According to CryptoCompare, “Trinity Network Credit (TNC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Neo platform. Trinity Network Credit has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 333,333,333 in circulation. The last known price of Trinity Network Credit is 0.00037115 USD and is down -1.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $22,804.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://trinity.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trinity Network Credit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trinity Network Credit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trinity Network Credit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Trinity Network Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trinity Network Credit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.