Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has an underperform rating on the travel company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tripadvisor’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TRIP. StockNews.com raised Tripadvisor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Tripadvisor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet raised Tripadvisor from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Tripadvisor to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tripadvisor currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.30.

Shares of TRIP stock opened at $22.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Tripadvisor has a twelve month low of $16.87 and a twelve month high of $39.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.48, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.29.

Tripadvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The travel company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.10. Tripadvisor had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $417.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.82 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 77.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Tripadvisor will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $412,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,882.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Tripadvisor in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Tripadvisor in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Tripadvisor in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Tripadvisor by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,745 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Tripadvisor in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

