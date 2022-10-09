TripCandy (CANDY) Trading 41.6% Higher Over Last Week

TripCandy (CANDY) traded up 38% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One TripCandy token can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TripCandy has a total market cap of $501,442.60 and $45.00 worth of TripCandy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TripCandy has traded up 41.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003255 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010824 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010249 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About TripCandy

TripCandy’s launch date was July 23rd, 2021. TripCandy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 209,382,822 tokens. TripCandy’s official message board is medium.com/@tripcandy. TripCandy’s official website is www.tripcandy.io. The Reddit community for TripCandy is https://reddit.com/r/tripcandyio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TripCandy’s official Twitter account is @tripcandy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TripCandy

According to CryptoCompare, “TripCandy (CANDY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. TripCandy has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 209,382,821.61583605 in circulation. The last known price of TripCandy is 0.00247318 USD and is up 54.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $996.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tripcandy.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TripCandy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TripCandy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TripCandy using one of the exchanges listed above.

