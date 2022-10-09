Triveum (TRV) Trading Up 127.4% This Week

Triveum (TRV) traded up 11.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. Triveum has a market capitalization of $72,043.50 and $10,900.00 worth of Triveum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Triveum has traded up 127.4% against the dollar. One Triveum token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,492.44 or 0.99992979 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00006883 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003523 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003367 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00046174 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010259 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00064018 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00022293 BTC.

Triveum Token Profile

Triveum (CRYPTO:TRV) is a token. It launched on March 4th, 2022. Triveum’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 193,999,195 tokens. Triveum’s official website is www.triveumchain.com. Triveum’s official Twitter account is @triveum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Triveum

According to CryptoCompare, “Triveum (TRV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Triveum has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Triveum is 0.00036921 USD and is down -2.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $5.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.triveumchain.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Triveum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Triveum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Triveum using one of the exchanges listed above.

