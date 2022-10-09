Truist Financial Corp Acquires 565 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.10% of Webster Financial worth $7,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WBS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,387,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $975,793,000 after buying an additional 9,264,404 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,401,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,594,000 after buying an additional 8,161,424 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 325.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,150,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,177,000 after buying an additional 4,703,278 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Webster Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $185,173,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 219.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,782,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,381,000 after buying an additional 3,285,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Webster Financial Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE WBS opened at $46.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.72. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Webster Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $65.00.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $607.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.36 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 20.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 106.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of Webster Financial to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Webster Financial to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Webster Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Webster Financial news, COO Luis Massiani sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $371,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,099,611.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.