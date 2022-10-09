Truist Financial Corp Grows Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 816,120 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,939 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $8,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 148,393 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 51,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,315,411 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,285,000 after purchasing an additional 169,939 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,292 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 100,875 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 7,612 shares during the last quarter. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Energy Transfer

In related news, Director Richard D. Brannon purchased 26,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $246,475.69. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 388,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,677,646.09. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 2,428,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.04 per share, with a total value of $29,242,113.88. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 52,007,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,166,976.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 26,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $246,475.69. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 388,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,677,646.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 4,045,866 shares of company stock valued at $46,895,136 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ET shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Energy Transfer stock opened at $11.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.78. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $7.96 and a 1-year high of $12.49.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $25.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.88 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 11.98%. As a group, analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.97%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.60%.

About Energy Transfer

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Further Reading

