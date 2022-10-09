Truist Financial Corp Has $7.65 Million Stock Holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Webster Financial worth $7,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 0.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 55.5% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 1.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 7.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 10.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Luis Massiani sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $371,440.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 152,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,099,611.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Webster Financial Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Webster Financial stock opened at $46.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.72. Webster Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $65.00.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $607.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.36 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Webster Financial to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.13.

Webster Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

Featured Articles

