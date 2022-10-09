Truist Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $8,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at $1,635,969,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 265.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,835,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,185,770,000 after acquiring an additional 14,412,851 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 32.9% in the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 11,225,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779,909 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 75.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,480,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,531,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,351,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503,485 shares in the last quarter. 40.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RY shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$132.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$143.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.81.

Shares of RY opened at $88.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $87.93 and a 52-week high of $119.41.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 16.85%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.91%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

