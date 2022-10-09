Truist Financial Corp Reduces Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Gartner were worth $8,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,736,085,000 after purchasing an additional 102,709 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Gartner by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,446,779 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,917,660,000 after buying an additional 173,532 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Gartner by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $603,766,000 after buying an additional 342,228 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Gartner by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,313,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $390,606,000 after buying an additional 89,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gartner by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,254,352 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $373,121,000 after buying an additional 82,822 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $294.01 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.39 and a 1 year high of $368.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $295.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.99.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 497.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

IT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $274.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Gartner from $315.00 to $265.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $334.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.67.

In related news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.63, for a total value of $91,548.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,937 shares in the company, valued at $5,503,660.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Gartner news, EVP Jules Kaufman sold 4,136 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total transaction of $1,205,561.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,664 shares in the company, valued at $1,359,462.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 315 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.63, for a total transaction of $91,548.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,503,660.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,640 shares of company stock worth $7,006,015 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

