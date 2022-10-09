Truist Financial Corp Sells 4,026 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,026 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $7,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Public Storage by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Public Storage by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth $199,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Public Storage by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Public Storage by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Storage

In other Public Storage news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total value of $70,702.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,915,595. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Public Storage news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total value of $70,702.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,915,595. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total transaction of $18,235,606.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 175,449 shares in the company, valued at $61,959,814.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,670 shares of company stock valued at $18,599,374 in the last three months. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Public Storage Trading Down 1.5 %

A number of research firms have recently commented on PSA. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $390.00 to $336.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $369.64.

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $283.67 on Friday. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $280.83 and a 52-week high of $421.76. The company has a market capitalization of $49.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $325.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $336.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.14%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

