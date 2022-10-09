Truist Financial Corp Sells 765 Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.09% of iShares MSCI China ETF worth $8,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 6,120.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,331,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 311.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,263,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713,770 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 2,205,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,117 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,218,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,023,000.

iShares MSCI China ETF Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ MCHI opened at $43.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.34. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 52-week low of $42.23 and a 52-week high of $73.47.

iShares MSCI China ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

