Truist Financial Corp Sells 9,445 Shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,445 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.91% of Core Laboratories worth $8,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 185.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its position in Core Laboratories by 21.7% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Core Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $95,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Core Laboratories by 15.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Core Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of CLB stock opened at $16.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $769.54 million, a P/E ratio of 87.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.97. Core Laboratories has a one year low of $13.19 and a one year high of $35.83.

Core Laboratories Cuts Dividend

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $120.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.35 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CLB shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Core Laboratories has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $22.06.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

