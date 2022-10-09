Trusted Node Hits One Day Trading Volume of $10,839.00 (TNODE)

Trusted Node (TNODE) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. One Trusted Node token can currently be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Trusted Node has traded down 48.9% against the US dollar. Trusted Node has a market cap of $199,465.30 and approximately $10,839.00 worth of Trusted Node was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003250 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000079 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009807 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Trusted Node Token Profile

Trusted Node’s total supply is 1,055,079,636 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,100,000 tokens. The official message board for Trusted Node is trustednode.medium.com. Trusted Node’s official Twitter account is @trustednode and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Trusted Node is trustednode.io.

Buying and Selling Trusted Node

According to CryptoCompare, “Trusted Node (TNODE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Trusted Node has a current supply of 1,055,079,636.2468 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Trusted Node is 0.00395537 USD and is down -0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $6,933.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://trustednode.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trusted Node directly using U.S. dollars.

