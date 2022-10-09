TrustSwap Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $352,525.00 (SWAP)

TrustSwap (SWAP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. TrustSwap has a market cap of $21.09 million and $352,525.00 worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrustSwap token can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00001085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TrustSwap has traded 20.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003255 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010824 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010249 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

TrustSwap Profile

TrustSwap’s genesis date was July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,995,164 tokens. The official website for TrustSwap is trustswap.org. TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TrustSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap (SWAP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TrustSwap has a current supply of 99,995,164.26708125. The last known price of TrustSwap is 0.20724578 USD and is down -0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 52 active market(s) with $683,439.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://trustswap.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrustSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

