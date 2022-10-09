Twelve Legions Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $61,497.80 (CTL)

Twelve Legions (CTL) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 9th. One Twelve Legions token can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Twelve Legions has a market cap of $61,497.80 and approximately $57,137.00 worth of Twelve Legions was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Twelve Legions has traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Twelve Legions Token Profile

Twelve Legions (CTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Twelve Legions’ total supply is 220,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 129,800,000 tokens. The official website for Twelve Legions is www.12legions.io. Twelve Legions’ official Twitter account is @12legionsio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Twelve Legions Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Twelve Legions (CTL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Twelve Legions has a current supply of 220,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Twelve Legions is 0.00047073 USD and is down -2.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $1.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.12legions.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Twelve Legions directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Twelve Legions should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Twelve Legions using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

