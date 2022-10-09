Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Price Target Cut to $45.00

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

Twist Bioscience Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TWST opened at $32.66 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.32. Twist Bioscience has a 1-year low of $25.07 and a 1-year high of $139.99. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.22. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 29.61% and a negative net margin of 112.91%. The firm had revenue of $56.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience will post -4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO James M. Thorburn sold 9,000 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total transaction of $436,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,883,691.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Twist Bioscience news, CFO James M. Thorburn sold 9,000 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total value of $436,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,883,691.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William Banyai sold 1,275 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total value of $53,473.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 256,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,769,311.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,485 shares of company stock worth $836,561. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Twist Bioscience

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 101.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 3,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 155.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 430.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter.

About Twist Bioscience

(Get Rating)

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.