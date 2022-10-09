Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Insider Sells $556,424.95 in Stock

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 10,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $556,424.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 343,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,515,998.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Twitter Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $49.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.45 and a 200-day moving average of $41.84. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Twitter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.30 and a 12-month high of $68.41. The firm has a market cap of $37.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -245.90 and a beta of 0.54.

Get Twitter alerts:

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.31). Twitter had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Twitter

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research downgraded Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their target price on Twitter from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Twitter to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com cut Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Twitter from $37.00 to $54.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 191.4% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 714 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of Twitter by 200.0% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 750 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Twitter by 750.0% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 748 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 72.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Twitter

(Get Rating)

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.