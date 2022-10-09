Typhoon Network (TYPH) Trading Down 11.5% Over Last Week

Typhoon Network (TYPH) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. During the last seven days, Typhoon Network has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar. Typhoon Network has a market cap of $51,164.40 and approximately $47.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Typhoon Network token can now be bought for about $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003252 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069083 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10561047 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010240 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Typhoon Network Profile

Typhoon Network’s genesis date was February 21st, 2021. Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,946,767 tokens. The official website for Typhoon Network is app.typhoon.network. The official message board for Typhoon Network is typhoonnetwork.medium.com. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @typhooncrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Typhoon Network (TYPH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Typhoon Network has a current supply of 20,000,000 with 9,946,767.33402382 in circulation. The last known price of Typhoon Network is 0.00509477 USD and is down -1.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $27.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.typhoon.network/.”

