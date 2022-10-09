UBS Group Analysts Give Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) a €19.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €19.00 ($19.39) price target on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EVK. Credit Suisse Group set a €19.00 ($19.39) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Warburg Research set a €27.40 ($27.96) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.80 ($17.14) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €40.00 ($40.82) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.50 ($21.94) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

Evonik Industries Trading Down 2.0 %

EVK stock opened at €17.04 ($17.38) on Thursday. Evonik Industries has a 12-month low of €26.78 ($27.33) and a 12-month high of €32.97 ($33.64). The company has a 50 day moving average of €19.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of €22.08.

Evonik Industries Company Profile

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.