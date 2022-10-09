UBS Group Analysts Give Shell (LON:SHEL) a GBX 2,650 Price Target

UBS Group set a GBX 2,650 ($32.02) price target on Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,300 ($39.87) target price on shares of Shell in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,500 ($42.29) price objective on shares of Shell in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 2,800 ($33.83) price objective on shares of Shell in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,045 ($24.71) to GBX 2,025 ($24.47) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 2,779 ($33.58) price objective on shares of Shell in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,941.40 ($35.54).

Shell Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Shell stock opened at GBX 2,345.50 ($28.34) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,259.57 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,209.56. The stock has a market cap of £167.97 billion and a PE ratio of 554.49. Shell has a 52-week low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.15) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,459.24 ($29.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Shell Dividend Announcement

About Shell

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Shell’s payout ratio is 23.10%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

