UCA Coin Reaches One Day Volume of $1,929.00 (UCA)

UCA Coin (UCA) traded 309.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. During the last week, UCA Coin has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. UCA Coin has a market capitalization of $916,549.17 and approximately $1,929.00 worth of UCA Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UCA Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003246 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010248 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About UCA Coin

UCA Coin was first traded on November 21st, 2019. UCA Coin’s total supply is 5,347,234,070 coins and its circulating supply is 2,308,373,935 coins. The official website for UCA Coin is ucacoin.com. UCA Coin’s official Twitter account is @ucacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling UCA Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “UCA Coin (UCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. UCA Coin has a current supply of 5,347,234,069.568399 with 2,308,373,934.5884404 in circulation. The last known price of UCA Coin is 0.00044404 USD and is up 280.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $1,754.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ucacoin.com.”

